CCSO raids Caryville home

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 232 Views

Last week, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid at a home on White Oak Lane in Caryville after an undercover investigation.  Deputies say they conducted the raid after an investigation that included “several undercover narcotic purchases” from an individual identified as Mitchell Callan. 

Deputies say they encountered several people inside the home when they executed the search warrant, including Callan.  Deputies also say they located substances believed to be meth and Adderall, as well as a white powdery substance Callan reportedly admitted that “he used to cut other narcotics with.”

Arrests were made and drugs were seized during the raid, which reportedly went off incident-free.

