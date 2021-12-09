CCSO: Man arrested with drugs, fake panhandling sign

Campbell County deputies arrested a Michigan man Monday after a single-vehicle accident on I-75 North.

When deputies responded to the call on Monday, they found a Chevy Equinox that had crashed into the median, and a man later identified as Reginal Barry Banks unresponsive behind the steering wheel. CCSO deputies noted that the car had crashed with enough force that the airbags had deployed.

Deputy Preston Mullins performed a well-being check on the driver, according to a press release, and found him to be very unsteady on his feet. Emergency medical staff arrived on the scene, but Banks refused medical treatment. When the driver was asked to produce a driver’s license, he asked Mullins to retrieve it from his vehicle, and as the deputy started to search for the license, he noticed a glass smoking device with black residue on the floorboard, as well as a set of digital scales, counterfeit currency, and a cardboard sign that read “homeless and hopeful, please help.”

Deputies say that Banks told them he had been traveling from Georgia to his home in Michigan and had been panhandling while pretending to be homeless along the way.

A further search of the vehicle revealed uncapped hypodermic needles, plastic bags containing 10 grams of a substance that Banks identified as LSD, a box of Narcan, and an unlabeled bottle containing 40 hydrocodone pills.

Banks was transported to the Campbell County Jail where a sobriety test was attempted, but according to the release, “his condition had deteriorated past the point of being able to conduct the test due to what is suspected to be substantial illegal drug use.”

He was charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of drug paraphernalia.