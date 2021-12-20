CCSO arrests two during raid, further charges likely

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

CCSO arrests two during raid, further charges likely

Following a three-month-long investigation that included undercover drug purchases, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Old Middlesboro Highway last Tuesday (12/14), and arrested the two residents.

In a press release, the CCSO says that, during the search, deputies located and seized meth and Suboxone as well as what was only described as drug paraphernalia.  The residents—Kahla Marie Jones and Michael Roger Cote—were both taken into custody on charges related to the discovery of the drugs, and the release indicates that further charges are likely after evidence collected during the undercover portion of the investigation is presented to the grand jury.

Jones is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and a Capias/bench warrant for failing to appear in General Sessions Court.  Cote was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

