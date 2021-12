Burton sets CHS scoring mark in loss, boys salvage split on road

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7TH

Clay County girls 66 Clinton 46: The Lady Dragons lost on the road, but senior Sarah Burton became the all-time leading scorer in program history, surpassing her coach Alicia Phillips.

Clinton boys 74 Clay County 58: The visiting Dragons handed Clay County, the defending Class A state champions, their first loss since December 30th, 2020 with a strong performance on the road.

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County girls 55 Gibbs 41…Anderson County boys 89 Gibbs 54

Powell girls 34 Oak Ridge 25…Oak Ridge boys 81 Powell 71

Harriman girls 48 Oliver Springs 34…Oliver Springs boys 58 Harriman 47

Campbell County girls 57 West 12…West boys 79 Campbell County 77

Coalfield girls 64 Lenoir City 29…Lenoir City boys 71 Coalfield 57

Oneida girls 61 Oakdale 27…Oneida boys 72 Oakdale 50

Sunbright girls 70 Monterey 37…Monterey boys 52 Sunbright 36

Hardin Valley girls 57 Halls 56

Midway girls 43 Wartburg 42…Midway boys 94 Wartburg 93

Scott girls 51 South-Doyle 38…Scott boys 78 South-Doyle 75 (2OT)