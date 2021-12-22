Bonnie Louise Haney, age 93 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2021. She was a long-time member of Batley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Frank Haney, parents Andy Seiber and Ella Mae Sweet, brothers Ray Seiber, Fred Seiber, Gene Seiber, sisters Eveleen Seiber Adkins, Girlie Mae Seiber Adkins.

She is survived by her devoted son Jesse Haney and wife, Debbie. Sisters Allene Jones, Mary Alice Seeber, Faye Davis. Beloved grandson Wayne Haney and wife Virginia. Her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren Cassie, Caleb, Addison, and Sadie Haney.

Receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021, at Batley Baptist Church from 12:00 to 2:00 pm with funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Luke Kidwell and Kevin Curington officiating. Graveside service and interment immediately following at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice nurses and Sharps Funeral Home in Oliver Springs for their tender care.

