Bonnie Louise Haney, age 93 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 19 Views

Bonnie Louise Haney, age 93 of Clinton, went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2021. She was a long-time member of Batley Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by husband, Frank Haney, parents Andy Seiber and Ella Mae Sweet, brothers Ray Seiber, Fred Seiber, Gene Seiber, sisters Eveleen Seiber Adkins, Girlie Mae Seiber Adkins. 

She is survived by her devoted son Jesse Haney and wife, Debbie. Sisters Allene Jones, Mary Alice Seeber, Faye Davis. Beloved grandson Wayne Haney and wife Virginia. Her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren Cassie, Caleb, Addison, and Sadie Haney. 

Receiving of friends will be held Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021, at Batley Baptist Church from 12:00 to 2:00 pm with funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Luke Kidwell and Kevin Curington officiating. Graveside service and interment immediately following at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery. 

Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice nurses and Sharps Funeral Home in Oliver Springs for their tender care. 

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Haney family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Vaughn Glen Daugherty, age 89

Vaughn Glen Daugherty, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.