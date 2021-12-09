Bobby R. Renfro, age 83, of Kingston

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 46 Views

Bobby R. Renfro, age 83, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Summit View of Farragut.  He was born February 27, 1938, in Ten Mile and was a dedicated member of Maple Grove Baptist Church where he loved attending as long as his health permitted. Bobby loved serving God and being with his church family.  Over the years he had served in many capacities and was always willing to do anything to help further the gospel of Christ. He loved working on his farm but his main enjoyment was spending time with his grandsons and great-granddaughter. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Betty J. Renfro; parents, Luke & Cora Cupp Renfro; brothers, Claude, Dewey, C.A., Jesse, L.C., and Lonnie Renfro; sister, Ethelle Sitzler.
 
SURVIVORS
 
Daughter                    Lori Feezell & husband, Jamie of Lenoir City
 
Grandsons                  Isaiah Feezell & wife, Rebecca of Kingston
                                  Eli Feezell of Lenoir City
 
Great-granddaughter      Cora Jean Feezell of Kingston
 
Brother                      Charlie Renfro & wife, Faye of Ten Mile
 
Brother-in-law            Tom Walker & wife, Kathy of Lake City, FL
 
Sister-in-law               Shirley Renfro of Ten Mile
 
Special Nephew          George Renfro
 
Dear Friends              Joe Ray, Scott Martin, Joyce West, and Steve “Cowboy” Roberts
 
A host of extended family, church family & friends
 
The family will receive friends 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Lester Gunn officiating. Interment will follow the service at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

William Kenneth Dawson, age 18, of Clinton

William Kenneth Dawson, age 18, of Clinton, TN, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.