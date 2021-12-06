Bernice M Walker, 89 years old, died December 2, at 5:05 pm at the Waters of Clinton. She was a lifelong member of Hillvale Baptist Church before recently joining Island Home Baptist Church. She was a caregiver to all and a hard worker. She was a “Granny” to many and a “Mamaw” of three. She retired from Rexnord/Linkbelt. Anyone that knew her knew that she loved big and with all her heart. She had many special friends over her lifetime. Too many to name them all but a few were Shirley Collins, Rene Foust, Marynell Cardin, and Faye Bumgardner.

She was proceeded in death by the love of her life and married to for 56 years; Kenneth M. Walker, her parents; Isaac and Rebecca Mammie Anderson, sisters; Lucille Anderson, Gladys Hatmaker, Edna Tudor, Carol Foust, Kathey Anderson, brothers; Bill Anderson, Lon Anderson, Von Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, and Denver Anderson.

Survived by a daughter; Reita Walker Jennings, sister; Cleo Brooks, grandchildren; Cody Walker, and Taylor Jennings, and great-granddaughter; Kiley Walker. Along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris. Holley Gamble funeral home is in charge of arrangements. holleygamble.com