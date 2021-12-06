Bernice M. Walker, 89

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 76 Views

Bernice M Walker, 89 years old, died December 2, at 5:05 pm at the Waters of Clinton.   She was a lifelong member of Hillvale Baptist Church before recently joining Island Home Baptist Church.  She was a caregiver to all and a hard worker.  She was a “Granny” to many and a “Mamaw” of three.  She retired from Rexnord/Linkbelt.  Anyone that knew her knew that she loved big and with all her heart.  She had many special friends over her lifetime.  Too many to name them all but a few were Shirley Collins, Rene Foust, Marynell Cardin, and Faye Bumgardner.   
She was proceeded in death by the love of her life and married to for 56 years; Kenneth M. Walker, her parents; Isaac and Rebecca Mammie Anderson, sisters; Lucille Anderson, Gladys Hatmaker, Edna Tudor, Carol Foust, Kathey Anderson, brothers; Bill Anderson, Lon Anderson, Von Anderson, Jimmy Anderson, and Denver Anderson. 
Survived by a daughter; Reita Walker Jennings, sister; Cleo Brooks, grandchildren; Cody Walker, and Taylor Jennings, and great-granddaughter; Kiley Walker. Along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. 

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7 pm.  The funeral service will follow with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris.  Holley Gamble funeral home is in charge of arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Theodore Anthony Norton Jr, age 92, of Powell

Theodore Anthony Norton Jr, age 92, of Powell, TN, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.