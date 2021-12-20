Benford Bruce Behre III age 44, passed away suddenly of a prolonged illness at his father’s home in Andersonville on Saturday morning December 18, 2021. He graduated from Coffee County High School in 1995. For many years Bruce managed several Walmarts in Middle Tennessee. After years of managing Walmart’s Bruce was diagnosed with MS and his health prevented him from doing many things. Bruce took a love of making walking canes and walking sticks that he sold at craft shows.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Benford Bruce and Susie Behre, Sr. and Roy D. Stokes; uncle, Douglas Stokes.

He was survived by his daughter, Victoria Behre Denby; son, Alex Behre; father, Benford Bruce Behre II & wife Margie; mother, Darlene Stokes; brothers, Jeff & Steve McDaniel, James Lindsey; sisters, Nicole Lindsey Hensley and Angela Lindsey Branch; grandmother, Mattie Stokes; uncles, Shayne Behre & Ed Stokes; aunts, Gwyn Stokes Allison, Margaret Behre Hamrick, & Peggy Behre Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held in Chattanooga, Tennessee at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com