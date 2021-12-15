Albert Lynn Gesty, age 78, of Rocky Top, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1943 in Woodbury, NJ to the late Alexander and Emma Augusta Elter Gesty. Albert was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force and the Assistant Fire Chief for Woodbury Heights Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and hockey. His favorite teams where the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Flyers.

In addition to his parents, Albert is preceded in death by, his beloved wife, Judy Purkey Gesty.

Albert is survived by, Children, Brenda Maples and Donald Maples, Sonya Gesty and Tracie Gesty; 4 grandchildren Randy Ball Jr., Alisha Langley Crocker, Richard Langley, James Langley and Alex Ji; 5 Great Grandchildren, Megan Crocker, Briana Crocker, Jenna Crocker, Charlotte Crocker and MacKenzie Ball. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 12-2PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00PM. Albert’s burial will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com