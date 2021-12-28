ACSO searches for suspect in U-Haul pursuit

Following up on a story we first told you about on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect in a police pursuit involving a rented U-Haul truck on Sunday night.

Shortly after 7:30 pm Sunday, deputies were called to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at a home on Foust Carney Road in Claxton. The caller told dispatchers that she and her husband had returned home and when they pulled into their driveway, saw a man taking items off of their car and placing them in the back of a U-Hail. The man fled in the truck but the caller’s husband followed him into South Clinton, where it turned on to Hiway Drive.

On Hiway, ACSO Sgt. L.B. Steele attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver ignored him and instead made several turns on to side streets before eventually working his way back toward Clinton Highway. Once there, the truck headed south and turned on to East Emory Road, and according to an ACSO press release, “passed a vehicle on the narrow, two-lane road.” Anderson County deputies soon lost sight of the truck, but a short time later were notified that it had just been abandoned in front of a home on Verona Road in the Knox County portion of Powell.

The homeowner who reported the abandoned truck told deputies that the driver had fled on foot. Despite a search of the area, the driver was not located, but when deputies searched the U-Haul, they found several pieces of evidence. These items included a pair of brown gloves, cutting tools, and a wallet containing the ID of one 42-year-old Elgin Weaver. Weaver’s name was also on the rental agreement for the U-Haul, which was supposed to have been returned on December 21st.

While deputies investigated the truck, they were notified of a potentially related incident in Loudon County in which a suspect in a U-Haul had attempted to run over a Sheriff’s deputy there.

The truck was taken to the ACSO impound lot as evidence and the case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Our partners at WBIR report that Elgin Weaver has what they described as a “lengthy” criminal history in Knox County, including a pending court date on a previous theft charge.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you here on WYSH.