ACSD deputy sniffs out trouble

An Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy’s keen sense of smell resulted in the arrests of two people on drug charges.

According to a press release, Deputy Kory Blevins was at the Breadbox on Edgemoor Road in Claxton on Monday when he smelled what was described as the odor of burnt marijuana coming from a car parked in front of the convenience store. Blevins spoke with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Willie Rose and Tracy Campbell, both of Duff, and soon detained them for questioning.

Blevins, according to the report, found a black container that had methamphetamine inside, and as he was lined up next to the deputy’s patrol car, “approximately 11 grams of [meth] fell from Rose’s pocket.” Rose is accused of immediately stepping on it in what the deputy called an attempt to destroy evidence. The meth was swept up and collected, and Rose’s shoes were also collected and placed in to an evidence bag. A further search of the car turned up a little over 4 grams of marijuana, and they duo was charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession and tampering with evidence. Both were taken to the Anderson County Jail, where they were booked and later released after posting bonds.