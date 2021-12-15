AC DA awarded grant for domestic violence prosecutor

7th District Attorney General Dave Clark announced this week that his office is one of just two across the state to be awarded grant funding to hire a special prosecutor within his office dedicated to and specializing in domestic violence.

The grant includes funding for an Assistant District Attorney General and covers all of the associated costs of the position for two years. The grant is funded by a program administered by the Tennessee Department of Finance’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, using federal funds.

In the release, General Clark notes that of the 31 District Attorneys’ offices in Tennessee, only two successfully received the grant award.

According to DA Clark, whose 7th District encompasses Anderson County, the new prosecutor will focus on helping to train and respond to police questions about domestic violence calls, supporting victims of domestic violence and prosecuting these cases in court. The domestic violence prosecutor will be stationed at the new Anderson County Family Justice Center located in the Jackson Square neighborhood of Oak Ridge.

“We are very happy to have been awarded this grant because of what it means in helping us make Anderson County a better and safer place to live,” remarked the District Attorney in the release. “Specialized prosecutors receive expert training and have the ability to focus on single issues. That expertise makes a difference in training others and makes a difference in obtaining justice in and outside of the courtroom. Domestic violence cases represent a number of the repeated calls to police through the 911 system and many of the cases that come through the courts.”

“We want to crack down on domestic violence to save victims, stop offenders, do justice and reduce the volume of 911 calls by resolving the underlying problem. This grant should help,” said Clark.