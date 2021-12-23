85 counties see a dip in unemployment during November

(TDLWD/staff reports)  The employment situation improved in a majority of Tennessee’s counties during November, according to data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. This comes after the statewide unemployment rate returned to pre-pandemic levels for the month. 
Eighty-five counties recorded lower unemployment rates in November, while five counties saw no movement with their rates, and the remaining five counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment. 

Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest level of unemployment. At 2.1%, its November rate is down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October. At 5.1%, Perry County had the highest rate of unemployment in the state. That figure represented a 0.2 of a percentage point drop from its October rate.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate declined from 3.1% in October to 2.8% a month ago, while Campbell County’s dipped by two-tenths of a point to 3.6% in November from 3.8% the previous month.

Knox County saw its unemployment rate decline from 2.6 to 2.4% in November.

Morgan County’s unemployment rate fell by three-tenths of a point from 3.5% in October to 3.2% a month ago.  Both Roane and Union counties saw their unemployment rates fall from 3.3% in November to 3.1% last month.

Statewide, Tennessee experienced lower unemployment for the sixth consecutive month. With a November seasonally adjusted rate of 4%, down 0.2 of a percentage point from October, the state matched its pre-pandemic unemployment levels. In March 2020, the state’s rate was 4% and then spiked to an all-time high of 15.8% the next month. 
Nationally, unemployment also improved in November. The seasonally adjusted rate for the month was 4.2%, down 0.4 of a percentage point from the October rate of 4.6%.
