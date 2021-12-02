Norris Greens Party is Thursday (today)

The annual “Greens Party” in the city of Norris will be held today (Thursday, December 2nd) from 3:30 to 7:30 pm at the Norris Community Building.

Everyone is welcome to come and help create wreaths and other decorations that will be displayed in Norris throughout the holiday season. They will supply the greenery, the wreath forms, and the bows. All you need to bring are clippers and gloves, and your holiday spirit.

If you need a little holiday spirit boost, there will also be hot drinks, cookies, and Christmas music.

In the interest of safety, organizers ask that you please wear a mask, although it is not required, plus there will be tables set up both inside and outside the Norris Community Building.