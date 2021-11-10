Y-12 workers to salute veterans Friday

Y-12 employees, family members, and friends will honor more than 130 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans with an honor walk organized by the Y-12 affinity group Serving Our Service Members (SOS) on Friday afternoon.

The group, decked out in red, white, and blue, will be carrying signs, banners, and flags as they walk around the perimeter sidewalk at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville.

The residents will be near the home’s windows to watch the group wave and cheer for them in honor of Veterans Day.

Costumed miniature ponies will also join the patriotic event.

The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is located at 1 Veterans Way in Knoxville.

The event will begin at 2 pm Friday.