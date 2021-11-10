Y-12 workers to salute veterans Friday

Jim Harris

Y-12 employees, family members, and friends will honor more than 130 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans with an honor walk organized by the Y-12 affinity group Serving Our Service Members (SOS) on Friday afternoon.

The group, decked out in red, white, and blue, will be carrying signs, banners, and flags as they walk around the perimeter sidewalk at the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Knoxville.

The residents will be near the home’s windows to watch the group wave and cheer for them in honor of Veterans Day.

Costumed miniature ponies will also join the patriotic event.  

The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is located at 1 Veterans Way in Knoxville.

The event will begin at 2 pm Friday.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

