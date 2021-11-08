Daniel Hemric does a backflip after winning the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images, from NASCAR.com)

XFS: Hemric closes lone season at JGR with a championship

Jim Harris

(MRN.com)  Daniel Hemric capped his lone season at Joe Gibbs Racing in style by winning the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

But like many instances in his career, it didn‘t come easy for the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver. Hemric started on the inside lane alongside Championship 4 competitor Austin Cindric in an overtime restart. Cindric initially had the edge after the final restart, but a last-ditch effort by Hemric in Turns 3 and 4 coming to the checkered flag saw Hemric nudge the back bumper of Cindric‘s No. 22 Team Penske Ford. Hemric and Cindric doored each other to the line and Hemric earned the milestone triumph in a photo finish.

The championship marks Hemric‘s first in any NASCAR national series and is the third for JGR in the Xfinity ranks after Daniel Suarez won the organization‘s second title in 2016. He moves to Kaulig Racing in 2022.

