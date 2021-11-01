XFS Championship 4 set for Phoenix

(MRN.com) All four spots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 were up for grabs at the start of Saturday’s Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway, but now the season finale at Phoenix Raceway is set.

WINNER

Entering Martinsville 24 points below the cutline, the night turned into a must-win situation for Noah Gragson and the No. 9 team — they got it done. The win is Gragson’s first-ever at “The Paperclip” after finishing third in 2020 and runner-up in this year’s spring race. As the only playoff driver to win in this year’s Round of 8, Gragson enters the Phoenix finale as the top-seeded driver among the four remaining title hopefuls. The win adds the iconic grandfather clock to his 2021 trophy case, featuring hardware from Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway collected in September.

WHO’S IN

Noah Gragson (WIN), Austin Cindric (points), Daniel Hemric (points) and AJ Allmendinger (points). Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger locked in via points early in the race after entering with a large cushion, while Daniel Hemric’s valiant third-place finish at Martinsville sealed his championship bid. Cindric is the defending series champion.

WHO’S OUT

Justin Allgaier (-6), Justin Haley (-51), Brandon Jones (-57) and Harrison Burton (-70) are each eliminated from title contention after Martinsville. Allgaier and Haley were both in the Championship 4 last season, finishing second and third in the final season standings. Jones and Burton entered Saturday in must-win situations. Jones finished sixth, Burton placed 20th after some late-race contact and Haley was scored 35 laps down after encountering brake issues early in the race.

