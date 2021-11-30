Winter Farmers’ Market to open in OR

Grow Oak Ridge’s Winter Farmers’ Market in Oak Ridge will celebrate its Opening Day this Saturday, December 4, with hours from 9 am to 12 noon in the gymnasium of St. Mary’s School at 323 Vermont Avenue.

There will be over 30 vendors, farmers, bakers, and artisans set up inside the gym offering a wide variety of local produce, meat, eggs, bread, honey, and more.

The FREE Nourish Kids Club for children 2 to 12 is also being offered during the Winter Market season. Participating kids get a veggie sample, a fun activity, and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend on fruits and vegetables in the market.

