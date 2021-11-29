Wilderness Emergency Medical Responder course offered through Roane State

(RSCC)  Registration is now open for a weeklong course in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that is focused on training Emergency Medical Responders for various situations they may encounter in the wilderness. 

Offered through Roane State’s Continuing Healthcare and Safety Education division, the course will be led by seasoned instructors from the college with experience in emergency medicine. Course dates are January 9-16, 2022. 

The program is based at the Great Smoky Mountain Institute at Tremont. “Nestled next to the Middle Prong of the Little River, Tremont provides the perfect opportunity to retreat, study and enjoy nature with the convenience of a heated and air-conditioned dormitory,” according to information about the program. 

Kirk Harris, director of continuing healthcare and safety education at Roane State, said the curriculum meets Tennessee EMS standards and participants will be eligible for national registry and state testing upon completion. 

“This program is very beneficial for outdoor enthusiasts, firefighters, park employees, youth camp workers, short and long term missionaries as well as outdoor guides,” Harris added. 

Enrollment in the course is limited. Those interested in participating should plan on registering as soon as possible to reserve their spot. 

Meals and dorm accommodations are included in the course fee, which is $985 for the full course and $500 for the refresher course. Please note that National Park Service employees may qualify for reduced course fees.  For more information on the Wilderness Emergency Medical Responder course, visit gsmit.org, call (865) 448-6709 or email mail@gsmit.org.

