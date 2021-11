Week 11 scores, First-round playoff match-ups

SCORES WEEK 11

Clinton 50 Karns 7;

Anderson County 45 Scott County 0;

Oak Ridge 48 Campbell County 21;

Powell 38 Lenoir City 0;

Oliver Springs 30 Midway 22;

Coalfield 14 Oneida 7;

Oakdale 16 Greenback 14;

Rockwood 34 York Institute 27;

Red Boiling Springs 31 Sunbright 21;

West 49 Central 14;

Northview Academy 36 Union County 28;

Monterey 68 Wartburg 0;

Halls 58 Heritage 0;

Fulton 24 Carter 8;

Farragut 17 Bearden 14;

Alcoa 64 Austin-East 0;

Berea (KY) 13 Jellico 7;

South-Doyle 45 Gibbs 7;

Loudon 28 Kingston 7.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 1

4A: Seymour at Anderson County…Carter at Elizabethton…South-Doyle at Greeneville…Volunteer at Fulton.

5A: Oak Ridge at McMinn County…Ooltewah at Powell…Walker Valley at Karns…Campbell County at Rhea County…Halls at Daniel Boone…Tennessee High at Central…Sevier County at David Crockett…Morristown West at Knox West.

1A: Cloudland at Greenback…Oakdale at Jellico…Midway at Unaka…North Greene at Coalfield.

2A: Happy Valley at Rockwood…Monterey at Hampton.

3A: Austin-East at Unicoi County…West Greene at Pigeon Forge…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Chuckey-Doak…Johnson County at Alcoa…Grundy County at Loudon…Signal Mountain at Cannon County…Sequatchie County at Kingston.

6A: Farragut at Science Hill…Jefferson County at Bradley Central…Cleveland at West Ridge…Dobyns-Bennett at Maryville.