Veterans to be recognized all week in Campbell

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

We have been telling you this week about the events scheduled around Thursday’s Veterans Day holiday in Anderson County, and now we can tell you about a couple of events in Campbell County as well.

Wednesday morning at 11 am, Beech Tree Manor in Jellico will hold a Veterans Day program featuring contributions from the Campbell County Honor Guard.  Beech Tree Manor is located at 240 Hospital Lane in Jellico.

On Veterans Day itself, Thursday the 11th, at 11 am, there will be a ceremony at the Campbell County Courthouse featuring patriotic music, a speech by retired Lieutenant Colonel Logan Hickman, and a 21-gun-salute. 

On Sunday, November 14, at 11 am, Lake View Baptist Church in Caryville will recognize veterans with a special program.

