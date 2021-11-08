Veterans Day will be busy in Anderson

The Oak Ridge Senior Center has announced that it will be honoring the men and women who have served in the military, past, and present, with a Drop-in Recognition event on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th, from 11 am to 2 pm.

According to a press release, all Veterans who pre-register by Tuesday, Nov. 9, will receive a special goodie bag. Organizers ask that anyone planning to attend “please call the Senior Center to register so staff can have an accurate headcount of Veterans attending.”

Music will be provided by the Golden Eagles along with light refreshments and door prizes.

Come out and enjoy this program and many others offered at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

For more information, like the Oak Ridge Senior Center on Facebook, check out their website at oakridgeseniorcenter.com, or call at (865) 425-3999.

Also on Thursday, retired U.S. Army Col. Dr. Gary Goff, the former president of Roane State, will be the keynote speaker for the school’s Veterans Day ceremony, which begins at 11 am in front of the community college’s O’Brien Building on the Roane County campus in Harriman.

The day will be capped off by the 14th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade through downtown Clinton. Sponsored by Anderson County American Legion Post #172, the American Legion Riders Post 172, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, this year’s theme is “Thank You, Veterans of Anderson County, for Your Sacrifice”.

The parade will start on Market Street in Clinton and follow its traditional route, moving along Main Street, and passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street 30 minutes before the parade. All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone in the community is encouraged to come out and support veterans past, present and future, at this annual event.

There is NO registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising and insurance.

For more information, or to sign up for the parade, contact Post Commander Rick Lou at 423-561-0716, or Anderson County Veteran Service Officer Leon Jaquet, at 865-556-0997. You can also stop by the Anderson County Veteran Service Office in the Anderson County Courthouse to pick up a registration form. Registrations will be accepted until 5 pm on Wednesday, November 10th.

Veterans will be celebrated all month long, including this Saturday, November 13th, when military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for the monthly community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.

The November breakfast is being sponsored by County Trustee Regina Copeland and the Clinton City Schools. The breakfast will be held Saturday, November 13th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.

This month’s breakfast will be held in the Community Center Gymnasium to accommodate a larger crowd. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

This month’s program will feature recognition of William Ward, U.S. Navy, who is celebrating his 100 th Birthday. Mr. Ward is a WWII Veteran of Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Coral Seas, the Battle of Midway, and the Battle of Solomon Sea.

Birthday. Mr. Ward is a WWII Veteran of Pearl Harbor, the Battle of the Coral Seas, the Battle of Midway, and the Battle of Solomon Sea. In addition, three groups from the City of Clinton School system will each perform a song. The three groups are Blaze Orff Ensemble (percussion), Blaze Ukulele Club, and the Clinton Elementary 3 rd Grade Chorus.

Grade Chorus. In special recognition of veterans, 5th and 6th grade artists from Clinton City plan to create chalk murals around the community center, as long as it doesn’t rain.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.