UTAS announces First Thursday Nature Supper Club event

(UTAS press release) Join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society for our First Thursday Nature Supper Club on Thursday, December 2nd, 7:00 p.m. EST as we learn how to make suet cakes for your winter birds.

You provide your own stay-at-home supper, and we provide the nature as local naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales will entertain and teach us via Zoom. In this program, you’ll learn how to make a tasty blend for your feathered friends and the answer about which seeds birds like best.

Please register for this free Zoom Program at www.utarboretumsociety.org. This program will be recorded, and closed captioning is available. Please contact Michelle Campanis at mcampani@utk.edu with any questions or registration issues. To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@yahoo.com.

In accordance with the University of Tennessee guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, programs are currently being presented online. Though the UT Arboretum Society’s educational programs are not on-site activities, the UT Arboretum Society is pleased to bring the public some great online options. The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of ten outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. To learn more about the Arboretum Society or for questions on this program, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org