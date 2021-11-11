UT-Battelle recognized by Labor Department

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

(Submitted)  The managing contractor of the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, UT-Battelle, has received a gold medallion award from the Department of Labor’s Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans or, HIRE Vets, program.
“Military veterans are an important part of the ORNL workforce, and we appreciate the knowledge and experience they bring to the lab each day,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “It’s a significant honor for the HIRE Vets programs to recognize the commitment we have made to veterans.”
The award recognizes exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining military veterans.
“By meeting the criteria required for a gold medallion award, UT-Battelle has demonstrated both patriotism and recognition of the value veterans bring to the workplace,” said Randall Smith, HIRE Vets Medallion program director.
Large employers recognized with gold medallions must have at least 7% of new hires who are veterans, maintain a 75% retention rate for 12 months and offer a veterans resource group and leadership program.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

TSSAA Board votes to return postseason to pre-COVID format; CHS’s Burton signs with UVA-Wise

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Tuesday in Murfreesboro. Among the items on their …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.