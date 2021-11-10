UCOR announces awards for 6 small businesses

(UCOR press release) Six small businesses have been recognized for their exceptional support of UCOR and its mission to support the Department of Energy’s cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation. UCOR recognized the 2021 awardees at a hybrid-ceremony, both in-person and streamed online, held on Nov. 4. Four of the six awardees are located in Oak Ridge, where UCOR is based.

UCOR, an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, promotes strong partnerships with each of its subcontractors. Each of this year’s awardees provides outstanding responsiveness and extraordinary customer service. Thanks to the partnership of these and our other subcontractors, UCOR has been able to complete cleanup of the East Tennessee Technology Park ahead of schedule and under budget, and move to challenging projects at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.

“The work that UCOR performs under its prime contract is dynamic and diverse. To accomplish this work, UCOR depends heavily on subcontracted goods and services,” said Kari Schwenkner, UCOR’s Supply Chain Manager. “The vast majority of these procurements are provided by small businesses. This annual breakfast is a way for us to spotlight the performance and versatility of our small business partners.”

UCOR consistently exceeds the small business subcontracting goals set by the Department of Energy. Since 2011, UCOR has subcontracted 82 percent, or $1.4 billion, to small businesses.

“Every partner and every role matters, to successfully complete our cleanup mission in Oak Ridge. It is too big to complete alone. I am glad to know we have partners like you that will do everything in their power to provide excellent service, and to find solutions,” said Laura Wilkerson, Acting Manager of the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management.

Scott Anderson, UCOR Project and Service Support manager said, “This commitment to small business is part of our larger commitment to the community, so we appreciate the role our small business partners play in that, and we look forward to continuing that relationship.”

Anderson added that by partnering with small businesses, UCOR is able to be a more diverse and innovative team.

The businesses recognized are as follows:

· Small Business of the Year: Slate Safety, an Atlanta-based company providing industrial, and first responder safety solutions, providing real-time monitoring of core body temperatures during potential heat stress conditions.

· Small Disadvantaged Business of the Year: ARS Aleut Remediation, LLC, an Oak Ridge-based company tasked with providing a roof refurbishment on the Graphite Reactor /Building 3001 at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

· HUBZone Small Business of the Year: Container Technologies Industries, LLC, a Helenwood, Tennessee-based business that provided a broad range of materials and fabrication services to the UCOR project. From large waste containers to components for the legacy clean-up of the Molten Salt Reactor Experiment Continuous Purge System.

· Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Turnkey Technical Services, an Oak Ridge-based, woman-owned transportation services company providing a broad fleet of equipment and driver resources.

· Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Premier Contracting & Technical Services, an Oak Ridge-based business that supplies hard-to-find large equipment as well as industrial and office supplies.

· Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Government and Commercial Services, LLC, an Oak Ridge-based business that provides construction supply products and leasing services to UCOR.