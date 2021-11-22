Two flown to UTMC after Friday crash

A woman and a toddler were flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR on Friday after a two-car crash on I-75 South in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 12:15 pm Friday near mile marker 147 south of Jellico. 

According to the THP, two cars were traveling in the left lane of the interstate when one car driven by a 23-year-old Kentucky man, struck the other while merging into the right lane. This caused the driver of the car to lose control and veer off the road, rolling over.

The driver of the second car was able to come to a controlled stop on the side of the road and was not hurt, according to the report.

All three people in the car that rolled, including a 3-year-old and the child’s 23-year-old mother (also from Kentucky), were injured. Authorities described those injuries as non-life-threatening even though they were flown to UT Medical Center.  The driver of that car was issued numerous citations, including failing to properly restrain a child, in connection to the crash.

