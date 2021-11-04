TSSAA offers up playoff preview

The brackets for the 53rd TSSAA high school football playoffs have been set and teams across the state are anxious to begin their march toward the BlueCross Bowl State Championships which will be held in four short weeks at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

All playoff games are scheduled to kick off at 7 PM local time this Friday night. Brackets and rosters for the 2021 postseason series can be found at TSSAAsports.com or through the Playoff Headquarters link below.

Fans can purchase advance tickets for all playoff games for $8 through GoFan. Tickets will be $10 at the gate.

Playoff Headquarters Purchase Tickets

TSSAA encourages everyone — administrators, coaches, officials, and fans — to work together to follow the protocols that local host schools have in place so that our student-athletes have the opportunity to enjoy athletic competition throughout the year. Although most TSSAA mandates from a year ago are no longer in place, it is important that visiting teams and spectators adhere to the rules or requirements instituted by local school boards, municipalities, and other government agencies where they are traveling. TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant should do their part and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

Playoff Notes

Research the postseason history of your favorite schools anytime at www.TSSAAsports.com.

Bluff City (Memphis), Green Hill (Mt. Juliet), Lakeway Christian (Morristown), Rockvale (Murfreesboro), West Ridge (Kingsport) are each making their first TSSAA football playoffs appearance.

Volunteer High is making its first playoff appearance since 2007.

Cannon Co. is back in the playoffs since 2009. It is the school’s sixth playoff appearance since its first in 1974.

Franklin Co. is making its 23rd playoff appearance, but first since 2010. In 1991, Franklin Co. won its first two playoff games and lost in the state quarterfinals to the eventual state champion Oak Ridge.

Red Boiling Springs is making its second playoff appearance in school history.

Several former state championship programs are making their first appearance in five years. Humboldt, Jefferson Co., Morristown West and Nashville Overton are making their first appearances since 2016. The four schools have combined for 99 total playoff appearances.

Sweetwater makes its return to the TSSAA playoff series after missing the playoffs in 2020. This is the 35th playoff appearance for Sweetwater. The program is seeking its first playoff win since defeating Tyner in the opening round of the 2012 series.

Ridgeway, Germantown and Melrose each have long histories in the TSSAA playoffs and missed last year’s season due to COVID-19. All three programs have more than 30 playoff appearances and a combined five state titles.

167 of the 230 qualifying teams are making a return to the playoffs this season after also participating in the 2020 series.

This is Brentwood Academy’s 45th playoff appearance, most of any school. The program’s first trip to the playoffs in 1974 ended in a state championship win over South Pittsburg.

Donelson Christian Academy has only missed the TSSAA playoff field twice since 1988.

Despite missing the playoffs only four times since 1982, Gatlinburg-Pittman has never advanced past the state semifinals. The 1990 squad defated Hampton, Powell and Sequatchie Co. before falling in the Class AA semifinals to Marion Co., the eventual state champion, 42-20.

Greenback and Cloudland have met six times in the playoffs. Each team has won three of the six.

Copper Basin meets up with Gordonsville for the seventh time in the playoffs. The first meeting came in 1983. Copper Basin has yet to best Gordonsville in the postseason.

Rockwood has a 5-2 record against Happy Valley in the TSSAA playoff series. The teams met four times in six years between 1997 and 2003.

McMinn Co. has home field advantage in 2021 against Oak Ridge, a team that holds a 2-1 series advantage in the TSSAA playoffs. The first meeting between the squads came in 1975 in the midst of Oak Ridge’s fourth state title run. McMinn Co. defeated Oak Ridge in the first round of the 2009 Class 6A playoff series, 12-7.

Raleigh Egypt and Covington have met five times in the playoffs since 2001 and Covington has maintained a 5-0 record in those meetings.

Of the 110 games in the first week of the playoffs, 65 of them feature first-time postseason matchups.

Playoff Pairings

Class 1A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Cloudland (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Greenback (3-6)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Oakdale (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Jellico (4-5)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Midway (6-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Unaka (7-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] North Greene (3-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Coalfield (8-2)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] South Pittsburg (6-2) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Red Boiling Springs (3-6)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Clay Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Sale Creek (5-5)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Jo Byrns (5-5) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Whitwell (4-3)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Copper Basin (2-6) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Gordonsville (9-1)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Fayetteville (9-1) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Gleason (6-4)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Dresden (7-3) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Eagleville (4-5)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] McEwen (7-3) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Cornersville (8-2)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Moore Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] McKenzie (10-0)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Peabody (8-1) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] MASE (3-5)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Booker T. Washington (4-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] West Carroll (7-3)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Bluff City (2-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Lake Co. (5-3)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Humboldt (3-6) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Memphis Middle College (8-0)

Class 2A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] South Greene (8-2) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] York Institute (3-7)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Oneida (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Cumberland Gap (4-6)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Monterey (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Hampton (7-2)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Happy Valley (2-8) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Rockwood (7-3)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Meigs Co. (9-0) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] East Robertson (5-5)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Trousdale Co. (8-1) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Tyner (7-3)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Westmoreland (3-7) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Marion Co. (8-1)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Bledsoe Co. (5-3) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Watertown (7-3)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Forrest (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Adamsville (4-6)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Lewis Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Cascade (8-2)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] East Hickman (7-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Summertown (7-2)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Loretto (4-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Riverside (9-1)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Westview (9-1) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Freedom Prep (6-4)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Fairley (8-2) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Union City (7-3)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Mitchell (8-2) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Huntingdon (8-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Camden (3-6) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] MAHS (9-1)

Class 3A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Unicoi Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Austin-East (2-7)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Pigeon Forge (7-2) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] West Greene (4-5)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Gatlinburg-Pittman (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Chuckey-Doak (6-4)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Johnson Co. (2-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Alcoa (9-1)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Loudon (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Grundy Co. (2-6)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Cannon Co. (5-4) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Signal Mountain (6-4)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Sequatchie Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Kingston (7-3)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Sweetwater (4-5) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Giles Co. (9-0)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] East Nashville (6-4) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] White House Heritage (5-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Waverly (8-1) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Jackson Co. (4-5)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Fairview (6-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Smith Co. (5-5)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Stratford (3-7) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] White House (9-1)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Dyersburg (9-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Sheffield (4-6)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Trezevant (6-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Millington (5-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Raleigh Egypt (5-4) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Covington (7-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Ripley (4-6) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Memphis East (6-4)

Class 4A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Greeneville (10-0) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] South-Doyle (6-4)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Knoxville Fulton (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Volunteer (6-4)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Knoxville Carter (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Elizabethton (8-1)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Seymour (6-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Anderson Co. (5-5)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Red Bank (7-3) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Stone Memorial (6-4)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Macon Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Chattanooga Central (6-2)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] DeKalb Co. (6-4) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] East Hamilton (7-2)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Soddy-Daisy (4-6) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Upperman (9-1)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Tullahoma (10-0) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Chester Co. (5-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Jackson South Side (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Montgomery Central (8-2)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Lexington (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Pearl Cohn (9-1)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Marshall Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Hardin Co. (9-0)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Haywood (10-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Wooddale (5-3)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Melrose (5-5) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Milan (4-5)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Ridgeway (5-5) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] South Gibson (7-3)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Jackson North Side (5-5) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Kirby (7-3)

Class 5A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Daniel Boone (4-5) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Knoxville Halls (5-5)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Knoxville Central (6-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Tennessee High (3-6)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Sevier Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] David Crockett (6-4)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Morristown West (5-5) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Knoxville West (8-2)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Powell (8-2) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Ooltewah (2-7)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] McMinn Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Oak Ridge (3-7)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Walker Valley (5-5) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Karns (6-4)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Campbell Co. (6-4) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Rhea Co. (8-2)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Green Hill (9-1) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Franklin Co. (5-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Columbia (6-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Mt. Juliet (6-4)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Nolensville (4-6) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Station Camp (8-2)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Wilson Central (6-4) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Page (9-1)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Springfield (8-2) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Brighton (6-4)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Memphis Central (8-2) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Kenwood (5-5)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Dyer Co. (6-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Henry Co. (5-5)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Portland (4-6) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Munford (8-2)

Class 6A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Science Hill (7-3) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Farragut (4-6)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Bradley Central (8-2) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Jefferson Co. (6-4)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Cleveland (6-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] West Ridge (8-2)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Dobyns Bennett (7-3) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Maryville (10-0)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Lebanon (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Stewarts Creek (5-3)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Riverdale (9-1) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Coffee Co. (5-5)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Rockvale (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Shelbyville (4-6)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Warren Co. (1-7) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Oakland (10-0)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Hendersonville (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] McGavock (5-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Smyrna (7-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Gallatin (4-5)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Nashville Overton (6-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Beech (7-3)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Clarksville (6-4) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Cane Ridge (7-3)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Summit (10-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] Houston (6-4)

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Germantown (8-2) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Brentwood (6-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] Whitehaven (7-3) vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Ravenwood (8-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Independence (4-6) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Collierville (10-0)

Division II-A

Franklin Grace at King’s Academy

Friendship Christian at Tipton-Rosemark

Trinity Christian vs. Columbia Academy

Lakeway Christian at Nashville Christian

FACS at Jackson Christian

Division II-AA

Chattanooga Christian at BGA

Boyd Buchanan at CPA

FRA at CAK

Silverdale vs. Northpoint Christian at Lipscomb Academy

Davidson Academy at ECS

Division II-AAA

Father Ryan at MUS

St. Benedict at Pope John Paul II

Baylor at Ensworth

Christian Brothers at Knoxville Catholic