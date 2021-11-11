TSSAA Board votes to return postseason to pre-COVID format; CHS’s Burton signs with UVA-Wise

The TSSAA Board of Control met on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.

Among the items on their agenda, the Board voted to return to the traditional format of postseason tournaments where the higher-seeded teams host in the first round of the region basketball tournaments, with the semifinals and finals being held at a central site.

Last school year, due to COVID-19, the Board had mandated that all basketball tournaments were to be played at the higher seed’s home court for the entire tournament.

Speaking of high school basketball, congratulations to Clinton Lady Dragon standout Sarah Burton who, on Wednesday, signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Division II UVA-Wise and continue her academic and athletic careers.

The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns with season-long coverage of Clinton High School basketball on Tuesday, November 23rd when the Dragons and Lady Dragons welcome in familiar foes the Powell.