TSSAA announces 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state regardless of classification will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on Tuesday, November 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans website and the Titans social/digital channels. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”

This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided on the Titans website.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Seth Birchfield, Cloudland

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

Thomas Wills, McEwen



DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Luke Myers, South Greene

Ty Simpson, Westview



DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Ranen Blackburn, White House

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Keaton Harig, Loudon



DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Jaylen Lewis, Haywood

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County



DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Malaki Dowell, White County

Walter Nolen III, Powell

Jake McNamara, Page



DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Carson Jones, Maryville

Alex Mitchell, Riverdale

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit



DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian



DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Craig Cunningham, Lausanne

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

Sean Williams, BGA



DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

Levi Moore, Ensworth

Marcel Reed, MBA

William Riddle, McCallie



KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy

Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II

Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Catholic