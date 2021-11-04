Tommy’s Motorsports to collect toys for kids

Jim Harris

Tommy’s Motorsports is holding its 3rd Annual Toy Drive benefitting the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

To help, simply drop off a new, unopened present (or presents) suitable for kids from birth all the way up through the teenage years at one of the donation boxes, which you will be able to find at Tommy’s Motorsports in Clinton, the Windrock General Store, Clinton City Hall, and at the Anderson County Courthouse.

You can also donate to the effort using Venmo by searching for “@TommysMotorsports.”

