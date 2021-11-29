THP: Ohio woman killed in I-75 crash

Jim Harris

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle accident Friday morning on I-75 in Anderson County killed an Ohio woman.

The THP reports that 67-year-old Sherry Driggers of Hamilton, Ohio had been driving north on 75 in a Mazda CX7 near mile marker 126, north of the Norris exit, shortly before 10 am when the car left the road.  It became airborne and landed in the median.  Driggers was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers, and say she died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved, and Driggers was the lone occupant of the Mazda.

About Jim Harris

