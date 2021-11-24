Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Finalists announced

In two short weeks, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.

A banquet will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2ACameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Walter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6AJordan James, Oakland

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS ABradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AAAlexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AAADallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEARUpton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy