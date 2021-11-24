Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Finalists announced

In two short weeks, the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association. The three finalists in each category were announced by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a live video stream.
A banquet will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2ACameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6AJordan James, Oakland
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS ABradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AAAlexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AAADallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEARUpton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy