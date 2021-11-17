Tennessee Historical Commission accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Awards

(Tennessee Historical Commission) The Tennessee Historical Commission is now accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Award to honor individuals or groups that work to preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2021.

“Recognizing excellence in the preservation and commemoration of Tennessee’s unique historic places and its history is the mission of the Merit Award program. It is an honor to show appreciation to the people and organizations who work to keep our state’s history alive in its various forms,” said Patrick McIntyre, State Historic Preservation Officer and executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission.

The Tennessee Historical Commission Merit Awards Program began in 1975. Certificates of Merit are presented annually to individuals, groups, agencies, or organizations that have made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Tennessee’s heritage during the 12 months prior to the application deadline.

Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony in May 2022 and featured in the summer issue of The Courier, the Tennessee Historical Commission newsletter. Merit Award recipients for 2021 are featured in the summer issue of The Courier, available online at https://indd.adobe.com/view/e9e1d1a6-2e1e-4e87-9be1-ee997ce6db1c.

Applications and nomination criteria are available online at https://www.tn.gov/historicalcommission/about-us/merit-award-program.html or by contacting Susan McClamroch at susan.mcclamroch@tn.gov, calling 615-532-1920, or writing to the Commission’s office at 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.