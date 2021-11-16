Teen wanted in Jacksboro nabbed in Anderson County

A teen from Anderson County who had been sought by authorities in connection with a shooting incident in October was apprehended Monday.
Last week, Jacksboro Police requested the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Alexander Foye, who they considered to be armed and dangerous. He was wanted in connection with an incident on October 12th in which he is accused of firing a gun into an occupied residence.
Working with the US Marshal’s Service, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office , and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, Jacksboro Police say that Foye was tracked down at a residence near Rocky Top and taken into custody without incident on Monday.
He is facing five counts each of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.