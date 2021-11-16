Teen wanted in Jacksboro nabbed in Anderson County

A teen from Anderson County who had been sought by authorities in connection with a shooting incident in October was apprehended Monday.

Last week, Jacksboro Police requested the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Alexander Foye, who they considered to be armed and dangerous. He was wanted in connection with an incident on October 12th in which he is accused of firing a gun into an occupied residence.

Working with the US Marshal’s Service, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office , and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, Jacksboro Police say that Foye was tracked down at a residence near Rocky Top and taken into custody without incident on Monday.

He is facing five counts each of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Alexander Foye (Photo by Jacksboro PD)