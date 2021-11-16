Alexander Foye (Photo by Jacksboro PD)

Teen wanted in Jacksboro nabbed in Anderson County

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 403 Views

A teen from Anderson County who had been sought by authorities in connection with a shooting incident in October was apprehended Monday.

Last week, Jacksboro Police requested the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Alexander Foye, who they considered to be armed and dangerous.  He was wanted in connection with an incident on October 12th in which he is accused of firing a gun into an occupied residence. 

Working with the US Marshal’s Service, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office , and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force, Jacksboro Police say that Foye was tracked down at a residence near Rocky Top and taken into custody without incident on Monday.

He is facing five counts each of felony reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Alexander Foye (Photo by Jacksboro PD)

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Changing of the guard: Gaddis calls it a career

After 38 years coaching high school football in Tennessee and elsewhere, Oak Ridge coach Joe …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.