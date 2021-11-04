TDH WIC Program announces temporary increase to WIC Cash-Value Benefit

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced a temporary increase to the Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) Cash-Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases.

The CVB increase applies to women and children participants via eligible food packages during November and December.

Category                                                                                   Temporary CVB Amount

Child                                                                                             $24
Pregnant and Postpartum                                                   $43
Breastfeeding                                                                            $47
Exclusively Breastfeeding with multiples                     $70.50

The authority to increase the amount of the CVB was approved recently by the federal agency and terminates on December 31, 2021. These will be automatically added for participants scheduled to receive benefits in November and December. For those who received their three-month benefits in October, the program is working with its vendor to make sure WIC participants receive the additional benefit amounts for November and December.
If participants have questions regarding their benefits, please contact your local WIC clinic or call 1-800-DIAL-WIC to receive assistance.

Additionally, participants can visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website at https://www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/fhw/wic.html for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

BBB: RCSO investigating after body found following fire

According to our partners at BBB-TV, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.