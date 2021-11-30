Susan Elaine Hyde Forbes

On the late evening of Friday, November 26, 2021, Susan passed away at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Center in Norris, Tennessee, after suffering complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 84 years old.

Susan was born at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 9, 1937. She was the second of three daughters of Elaine Clare Lorio and Dr. Roy E. Hyde, a family who she adored.

Susan was a quiet and gentle spirit, one who was approachable, friendly and well-liked by all. Born and raised in Louisiana, she earned a BS Degree in Education from Southeastern Louisiana College in Hammond. She married Don Forbes, the boy across the street, in 1957. After his graduation from SLC and LSU, they moved to Norris with two small boys – David and Steve – for Don’s new job at TVA in 1961. Susan fell in love with the beautiful, rolling countryside and mountains of East Tennessee; not to mention its people who she respected and admired. She was hired as an English teacher at Norris High School, then taught later at Clinton High School after the birth of their third son, Alan. After continued education in Library Science, Susan worked as a librarian at Clinton High School, substituted at other schools in the area, and even tutored students at home. Like her teacher-parents before her, Susan always held high standards for her children and students; but true to her nature she was always very patient, helpful and understanding.

Over the years Susan wrote fictional short stories and published poetry. She enjoyed traveling to writing seminars and to poetry and book readings locally and elsewhere in the Southeast. She was particularly fond of bed-and-breakfasts, Appalachian crafts and local foods, and often sought them along the way. As much as she enjoyed her “little trips,” Susan delighted in her return to her Norris home. She had an admiration and bond with wildlife, especially the deer that frequented her back yard – so quiet and gentle themselves. She laughed at the antics of her sons, was always proud of their achievements, and was thrilled when they married and started families of their own. She treasured time with her friends – especially bridge “with the ladies.” She always enjoyed “Norris Day” – the town’s Independence Day celebration – with all the local people, activities and (of course) the barbecued chicken.

Susan was always kind, always compassionate, and always humble. Respected and well-liked by those who knew her, she consistently extended a benevolent, loving hand. Very patient and forgiving, she rarely sought attention for herself, and was quick to come to the defense of others. She was known by her children for her typical parting words: “Be sweet!”

Susan was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Roy E. Hyde; her mother, Elaine Clare Lorio Hyde; and her sister, Catherine Clare Hyde Shappert.

Susan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donovan C. Forbes of Norris; and her sister Carol Jean Hyde Clark and her husband George (Tuffy) of Asheville, NC. Susan is also survived by her son, David R. Forbes and his wife, Gwen, of Clinton; her son, Steven C. Forbes and his wife, Martha, of Norris; and her son, Alan S. Forbes and his wife, Liz, of Statesboro, GA; grandchildren Daniel Forbes and his wife, Lisa; Rachel Bradley and her husband, Sean; Rebecca Grey and her husband, Cameron; Kathryn Blatchford and her husband Brendan; Samuel Forbes; Joshua Forbes; Lainey Unchurch and her husband, Alan; and Anna Forbes; and great-grandchildren Angelo, Fiora, Leo, Natali, Jio, Adeline, Sydney, and baby Grey due April 2022; many nieces, nephews and extended family and very dear friends from Norris.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 4, from 11 am to 1 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3425 Andersonville Hwy., Andersonville, TN 37705. The Mass funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Father Richard Armstrong, Monsignor Bill Gahagan, and Deacon Dan Hosford officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to any of Susan’s favorite charities; the Betty Anne Jolly Norris Community Library, ASPCA, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Special thanks are given on behalf of the family to the many caretakers at UTMC, NHC, and NHRC; to those who visited and called; to those who had her in their prayers; and to the friends and family who continue to receive blessings from the life that Susan lived. www.holleygamble.com