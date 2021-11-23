“Surf’s Up” for 20th Children’s Museum Gala

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

“Surf’s Up!” at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, where the 20th annual Gala will feature a beach-themed evening with dinner and entertainment from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will have a little STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) mixed in with entertainment by area youth, dinner from Calhoun’s, a costume contest, and a live auction with Clinton auctioneer Bear Stephenson. 

The School of Rock’s house band will entertain with beach tunes as guests arrive for the Gala, and the Oak Ridge High School Choral Ensemble will bring back memories with a medley of Beach Boys tunes. Contributing to the science side of the theme will be world-class oceanographer Dr. Leslie Smith, of Knoxville, the guest speaker.  

Tickets to the Gala are $125 per person. A table for eight may be purchased for $800. Tickets may be purchased at: https://handbid.app.link/cmorgala21.  Call the Museum at (865) 482-1074 for more information.

The Museum has stressed COVID-19 safety while operating during the pandemic and is committed to providing a safe in-person event. To comply with new state legislation enacted on Nov. 12, the Museum, an entertainment venue, is asking Gala guests to voluntarily provide one of the following: proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before the event, proof of COVID-19 antibodies, or proof of vaccination. Your ticket confirmation will include information about how to provide this, either before the Gala or at check-in. This information will be kept strictly confidential and shredded immediately after the event.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

‘Angel Tree’ returns to AC Courthouse

(AC Mayor’s Office)  For the eighth consecutive year, the Anderson County Courthouse has a Christmas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.