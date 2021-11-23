“Surf’s Up” for 20th Children’s Museum Gala

“Surf’s Up!” at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge, where the 20th annual Gala will feature a beach-themed evening with dinner and entertainment from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The event will have a little STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) mixed in with entertainment by area youth, dinner from Calhoun’s, a costume contest, and a live auction with Clinton auctioneer Bear Stephenson.

The School of Rock’s house band will entertain with beach tunes as guests arrive for the Gala, and the Oak Ridge High School Choral Ensemble will bring back memories with a medley of Beach Boys tunes. Contributing to the science side of the theme will be world-class oceanographer Dr. Leslie Smith, of Knoxville, the guest speaker.

Tickets to the Gala are $125 per person. A table for eight may be purchased for $800. Tickets may be purchased at: https://handbid.app.link/cmorgala21. Call the Museum at (865) 482-1074 for more information.

The Museum has stressed COVID-19 safety while operating during the pandemic and is committed to providing a safe in-person event. To comply with new state legislation enacted on Nov. 12, the Museum, an entertainment venue, is asking Gala guests to voluntarily provide one of the following: proof of a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before the event, proof of COVID-19 antibodies, or proof of vaccination. Your ticket confirmation will include information about how to provide this, either before the Gala or at check-in. This information will be kept strictly confidential and shredded immediately after the event.