State unemployment drops for fifth month in a row

Jim Harris 7 hours ago

Tennessee’s statewide jobless rate fell for a fifth consecutive month in October, according to the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), which reported Thursday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.2% for the month. 
October’s rate is two-tenths of a percentage point lower than the previous month’s rate of 4.4%. This is the lowest unemployment has been in the state since March 2020, which was the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted Tennessee’s economy, according to the state. Then, the rate was 4%, just two-tenths of a point lower than the current number. 
The report, a link to which you can find below, shows Tennessee employers added 6,800 nonfarm jobs across the state between September and October. The manufacturing sector experienced the largest increase in jobs, followed by the professional and business services sector and the mining, logging, and construction sector. 
Between October 2020 and October 2021, the number of nonfarm jobs across the state increased by 80,700. The leisure and hospitality sectors accounted for the largest number of new jobs. The professional and business services sector saw the next highest increase, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities sectors.

The seasonally-adjusted national unemployment rate also dropped two-tenths of a point in October, falling from 4.8 to 4.6%.  That number is 2.3% lower than it was in October 2020.
The TDLWD WIRED division has produced a complete economic analysis of October’s unemployment data. You can find statistics, including details on specific industry sectors here.

