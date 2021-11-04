State: Kids COVID vaccines soon to be widely available

The Tennessee Department of Health says that now that the CDC has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use on children ages 5-11 years old, kid-sized doses can be administered starting as early as today (November 4th, 2021).

In a press release, TDH officials say that while young children often have milder illness than adults, “outbreaks in this age group are common, can disrupt home and family life, and can lead to (spreading) in the general community, including those at high risk of severe disease.”

“The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric patients further bolsters our efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and continue to put an end to this pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, echoing Governor Lee’s continuing sentiment that the vaccine is the most effective tool available to get past the pandemic.

Officials say that the vaccine will be widely available across the state in the coming days as distribution ramps up throughout the country.

Many local health departments in Tennessee will be able to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years beginning Thursday, November 4.

Parents seeking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their child should visit vaccines.gov for availability. When making an appointment, parents of individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time. Parents can also call their local health department to check availability and schedule an appointment.

Individuals may also schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and other sites, by visiting vaccines.gov. For more information regarding vaccine recommendations for children and guidelines from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/children-teens.html.