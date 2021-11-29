State announces unemployment rates for each county

According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment rates decreased in 65 counties during October, remained the same in 20 counties, and increased in ten others.

93 of the state’s 95 counties reported October jobless numbers lower than 5% while the remaining two reported unemployment rates slightly higher than 5%.

Williamson County’s unemployment rate was the lowest of all the counties for the month, at 2.2%.

While Perry County once again had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in October, the county’s jobless number showed significant improvement for the month. The latest statistics show its rate dropped 3.1 percentage points, from 8.4% to 5.3%.

Locally, unemployment remained the same in Anderson County (3.1%), Knox County (2.7%), Roane County (3.3%), and Union County (also 3.3%). Unemployment fell by two-tenths of a point in Campbell County, dropping to 3.8% from the previous month’s 4.0. Morgan County also saw a decline of two-tenths of a point, falling from 3.7 to 3.5%.

Statewide unemployment in Tennessee was lower for a fifth consecutive month. The new seasonally-adjusted rate of 4.2% was 0.2 of a percentage point less than September’s revised rate of 4.4%.

The United States unemployment rate for October was 4.6%, down 0.2 of a percentage point from the previous month.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather conditions, while county unemployment rates are not.

The state has complied all of October’s county unemployment data into a report which is available here.