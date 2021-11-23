Michael Stanfield (TBI)

Stanfield out as LaFollette Mayor

Jim Harris

A circuit court judge removed LaFollette Mayor Mike Stanfield from office on Friday, following his indictment in September of 2020 on charges that he used city services and employees for his personal gain during his time in office.

Eighth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge John McAfee ordered Stanfield to immediately vacate and to surrender any city property in his possession. The ruling came after the DA’s office petitioned for his removal amid the allegations of misconduct. 

In the ruling, Judge McAfee said there was clear and convincing evidence to remove Stanfield from office, in part saying he admitted to committing the alleged acts.

LaFollette Vice Mayor Phillip Farmer will take on the mayoral duties and will be officially sworn in on December 7.

As we reported at the time, on September 2nd, 2020, Stanfield was indicted by the Campbell County grand jury on seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for reporting to the comptroller, and one count of misrepresenting information to the state auditor for allegedly using city employees and equipment to work on private property, including property that he owned.

The indictment followed an investigation by the TBI and the state Comptroller’s office, saying he also directed a city employee to lie about it to state auditors.

Stanfield “misused city personnel and equipment throughout his tenure” starting in 2008, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office states.

His next court date is set for Dec. 22.

You can read our previous report on the Comptroller’s findings by following this link.

