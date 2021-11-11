Smokies announce game times for 2022

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

(TN Smokies press release)  The Tennessee Smokies have announced their 2022 season game times at Smokies Stadium. All Tuesday-Saturday games will be played at 7:00 pm and all Sunday games, with the exclusion of July 3, will be played at 2:00 pm. July 3 will be played at 6:30 pm.

The 69 game home schedule is slated to begin on April 8 and run through September 11. The season will begin against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a three-game series, the only three-game series at home during the 2022 calendar year.

Fans can continue to look forward to theme nights, giveaway items, and fireworks at Smokies Stadium in 2022. Promotions will be released at a later date.

The full schedule and ticket information for next season can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Front Office at 865-286-2300. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Rosters for East/West All-Star Game announced

The Tennessee East/West All-Star Football Classic will be played next month at Austin Peay University, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.