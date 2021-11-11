Smokies announce game times for 2022

(TN Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced their 2022 season game times at Smokies Stadium. All Tuesday-Saturday games will be played at 7:00 pm and all Sunday games, with the exclusion of July 3, will be played at 2:00 pm. July 3 will be played at 6:30 pm.

The 69 game home schedule is slated to begin on April 8 and run through September 11. The season will begin against the Chattanooga Lookouts with a three-game series, the only three-game series at home during the 2022 calendar year.

Fans can continue to look forward to theme nights, giveaway items, and fireworks at Smokies Stadium in 2022. Promotions will be released at a later date.

The full schedule and ticket information for next season can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Front Office at 865-286-2300.