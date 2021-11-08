Single-lane closures through Nov. 19 on Spur

Jim Harris

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that a weekday, single-lane closure will be implemented along the southbound Spur between the Gatlinburg Bypass intersection and the city limits of Gatlinburg through Friday, November 19. The lane closure is necessary to safely allow utility work along the road shoulder by the City of Gatlinburg. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution while traveling through this work zone. 

For more information about road closures, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm

