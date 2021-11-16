Senior Center Thanksgiving Lunch Nov. 23

The Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center will host a Thanksgiving lunch for area seniors on Tuesday, November 23rd at the Senior Center, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton.

They will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, and because this always-popular event is so well-attended every year, Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips says they will once again split it into two sessions. Lunch will be served on the 23rd at 1 pm and again at 2 pm.

Phillips asks that you call the Office in advance to reserve your seat for one of those times at 865–457-3259 so they have a better idea of how many people to expect and when. You can also email Cherie at cphillips@andersoncountytn.gov for more information.