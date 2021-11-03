Security professionals at Y-12, Pantex, and NPO honored

(Submitted, CNS Y-12) Safeguards and Security personnel from Y-12 National Security Complex, the Pantex Plant, and the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Production Office (NPO) were recently honored with 2020 Nuclear Security Enterprise security awards. The winners included Willis Ray, Dwayne Cunningham, and Ramiro Alaniz from Pantex; Kevin Mattern from Y-12; and Tim Alvarado, Blaine Westlake, and Dan Reeves of NPO.

Exceptional teamwork

Kevin Mattern of Y-12, Dwayne Cunningham, and Ramiro Alaniz of Pantex; and Tim Alvarado and Dan Reeves of NPO were recognized as members of the NNSA 2020 Security Team of the Year. They were among 23 members of the Design Basis Threat (DBT) Implementation Team, made up of contractors and federal personnel from every site in the NSE, plus the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Security Policy, who received this award.

The DBT team finished the most comprehensive analysis of security risk ever completed in support of the U.S. DOE/NNSA mission, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team’s work resulted in security analysis that is more consistent, transparent, and understandable than ever before.

“Because of Kevin, Dwayne, Ramiro, Tim, and Dan’s diligent work, NNSA is now in a position to move forward with a comprehensive security risk management plan by leveraging the mechanisms and foundation the team built over the previous four years,” said Jeffrey Johnson, associate administrator for the NNSA’s Office of Defense Nuclear Security and chief of Defense Nuclear Security.

Individual accolades

Blaine Westlake of NPO was named NNSA’s 2020 Security Manager of the Year. His work on the Security Management Improvement team directly contributed to the team achieving its objectives of improving federal performance through collaboration and partnership between NNSA leadership and management and operating contractors. Westlake also provided input on operational security and lessons learned from teleworking that will be useful as NNSA looks toward the future return to the workplace.

“Blaine has a reputation as a leader and reliable resource by the Emergency Response Organization, NPO management, and headquarters personnel,” said Johnson. “Blaine’s efforts have not only been recognized at NPO but also at headquarters, where his involvement is improving the larger Nuclear Security Enterprise oversight process.”

The 2020 Bradley A. Peterson Contractor Security Professional of the Year award was presented to Willis Ray of Pantex. He was instrumental in the development and implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and was involved in numerous high-level initiatives at Pantex, including the day-to-day security operational aspects of the John C. Drummond Center, technical surveillance countermeasures recovery actions, Material Staging Facility planning, and NNSA Team of Teams Security Improvement Sub-Team.

“NNSA is privileged to have had someone with Willis’ background in the U.S. Navy and then as a security police officer,” Johnson said. “His experience, education, and knowledge are advancing the NNSA mission, and I am extremely appreciative of his efforts.”