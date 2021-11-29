Santa to be available for photos at St. Mark

St. Mark United Methodist Church has announced that Santa Claus himself will be at the church this Saturday, December 4th, and on Saturday, December 18th, for area children to have their pictures taken with him.

This Saturday, Santa will be at the church from 10 am to 12 noon and again from 1 to 5 pm, and on the 18thm will return for another photo session from 1 to 5 pm.

Everyone is invited and welcome to come out, meet Santa, get their pictures taken, and just get in the holiday spirit.

St. Mark United Methodist Church is located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton, and if you need more information, you can call the church office at 865-457-1520.

