The Tennessee East/West All-Star Football Classic will be played next month at Austin Peay University, and there are a couple of area players on the squad.

The East roster for the December 10th game, pictured below, includes a pair of Anderson County Mavericks, tight end Zach Cannon, and center Sully Sexton. Powell offensive tackle Cameron Gann is also included on the East squad, along with players from Central and Alcoa.