Robin Elaine Welch Sharp, 61, of Clinton

Robin Elaine Welch Sharp age 61 of Clinton, passed away in Florida at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital on November 23, 2021. She was born on February 19, 1960, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late William (Bob) and Sarah Effie Welch. Robin was a dedicated bus driver for 30 years with Parker Transport; Anderson County Schools. She loved being with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She loved taking trips and spending time with her best friends, Wendy Boshears and Brenda Osborne. Robin was a member of Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Robin is preceded in death by, sister Elizabeth Simonds; brothers-in-law, Steve Stringfield, and Jerome (Red) Simonds; niece, Paige Simonds.

Survived by:

Husband…………..Jack Sharp

Daughters…………Rebecca (Jeff) Connell and Rene (Jason) Davis

Sisters……………….Linda (Jeff) Miller, Mary (Larry) Craze, and Joyce Stringfield

Grandchildren…..Kaitlyn, Corbin, Brooke, and Parker

Great-grandchildren….. Riley Kate and Cason

Special Boss who she considered family and loved very much, David and Sonya Parker

Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 6-8 PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Allen Giles and Rev. Allen Rutherford officiating. The graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM. www.holleygamble.com