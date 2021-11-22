Robert Eugene Dash, age 75, of Maynardville, TN. Born on April 22, 1946 in Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. He joined the United States Army in 1965 serving in Berlin and Vietnam. In 1981 he joined the Indiana National Guard. He retired from the military in 2006. Robert developed a passion for serving his fellow service members and began sending care packages to the service members serving in Desert Storm before heading there himself. Robert worked at Midwest Steel. Robert enjoyed spending time fishing, bowling, riding motorcycles, was an avid Chicago Bears fan, and will be remembered as being a “Joker” who loved telling jokes and telling stories. He married his wife on San Juan Island, Washington on Sep 25, 1999.

He was preceded in death by parents, Loren William and Dorothy Agnes “Hauck” Dash; sister, Carol Jean (Sissy) Poynter; son, Daniel Loren Dash; grandson, Andrew Joseph Miller; granddaughter, Brianna Gabrielle Dash.; nephew Richard (Ricky) Franklin and his wife Sharon Poynter.

He is survived by wife, Jeanne Dash of Maynardville; son, Kevin Dash of IN; daughters, TraciLyn Burchett of GA, Tanya (Rob) Miller of IN, Kathy (Tony) Kassissieh of IN; brother, Larry Dash of IN; 7 grandchildren; 2 expected great-grandchild and several nieces.



The family will plan a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com