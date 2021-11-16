Roane State Parent and Family Night at Nov 20 home basketball games

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 12 Views

Roane State Community College will host Parent and Family Night on Saturday, November 20th, during its home basketball games. 

The Raiders will battle Columbia State that evening with the women’s basketball team taking the court first at 2 pm ET.  Roane State women’s basketball is currently undefeated after the first five games of the season. 

The men’s team will follow the women with their match-up against Columbia State scheduled to start at 4 pm. Both games will be played in the gymnasium at the Roane County Campus. 

Admission is free, and each parent or designated family member will receive a concession voucher for a free food item and a drink as well as an entry for a prize drawing valued at over $150. Roane State information bags will also be available along with special giveaways while supplies last. 

Parents and family members of students are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about the college while having fun and supporting our student-athletes. 

“Building a strong network of support at home is critical for our students to thrive in the classroom and in life,” said Maria Gonzales, Roane State’s director of parent and family engagement. “When family members are involved and invested, students are far more likely to achieve their goals.” 

Roane State offers an online portal to keep parents and family members connected to their students. The portal allows access to campus news and deadlines, academic progress, financial details, and other important announcements. Information on the portal and other resources will be provided during Parent and Family Night. 

To access the Parent and Family Portal or view more details on the November 20th event, visit roanestate.edu/parents.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

OR’s Miner new head coach at Hardin Valley

Oak Ridge defensive coordinator Jeff Miner will be the next football coach at Hardin Valley …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.